Sean Enock Tembo is a Zambian politician and the president of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) party.

Background

Tembo was born in Jabu Village, Chief Kapatamoyo, Chipata District of Eastern Province of Zambia, to Gideon Tembo and Vaida Tembo. He is the 5th born in a family of 9. As of March 2021, only 4 of his siblings are surviving.

His father was a miner and worked for Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM), Nchanga Division in Chingola before his demise in 1989 when Tembo was 9 years old. Sean Tembo grew up in Mtendere Compound of Lusaka.[1]

Age

Sean Tembo was born on 30 March 1980.[1]

Wife & Children=

Sean Tembo's wife is Dr Lorrita Kabwe who is a Consultant Cardiologist at UTH and they have five children.

Education

He started his primary school in 1986 and completed Grade 7 as one of the best students at Chitukuko Primary School in Mtendere, Lusaka. Tembo later proceeded to Kabulonga School for Boys in 1993. In his Grade 9 exams, Sean Tembo was one of the best students in Zambia and was admitted to Hillcrest Technical Secondary School in Livingstone where he completed his Grade 12 in 1997. While at Hillcrest, Tembo was one of the best students and obtained a number of awards and also represented the school in several national JETS Olympiad competitions.

In 1999, Sean Tembo enrolled for a Bachelor of Accountancy degree at the Copperbelt University (CBU) in Kitwe. While in university, Tembo was awarded the Citi Bank best student scholarship as well as the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) best student scholarship.

He was the Managing Editor of the Campus Herald Magazine, which was a student magazine. In his third and fourth years at CBU, Sean Tembo was appointed as a Tutor for first-year students for the Mathematical Analysis course.

Tembo was awarded the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) best graduating student award with a cash prize of K1 million (un-rebased).

After graduating with his Bachelor of Accountancy degree, Tembo joined PricewaterhouseCoopers where he worked until 2004. While working at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Sean Tembo was sponsored to go and pursue the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification by his employer at the Zambia Centre for Accountancy Studies (ZCAS) in Lusaka. While studying for his ACCA at ZCAS, Tembo was awarded best student awards in various courses and walked away with more than K5 million (un-rebased) in cash prizes from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, before completing his ACCA qualification in record time.

He enrolled for a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree at the University of Derby in the United Kingdom in 2008.[1]

Career

In 2004, Tembo left PricewaterhouseCoopers and founded Enosyst Associates, his own audit and business advisory services firm. In 2005, Enosyst Associates established an office in Gaborone, Botswana and in 2008, a third office was established in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In 2015, Sean Tembo decided to partially retire from professional work. He runs his firm, Enosyst AM on a part-time basis and also runs a hospitality establishment called Palm Valley Resort. He lives on a farm in Ngwerere, in the northern part of Lusaka City where he keeps broiler chickens.

He previously served in the Zambia Police Service, Lusaka Division as a Romeo, where he rose to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police, before leaving the service in 2013.[1]

Political Career

In February 2015, Tembo and others formed the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP). The party was registered in the Republic of Zambia in 2016 in accordance with the Societies Act, Chapter 119 of the Laws of Zambia, and was duly accredited with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). On 18 November 2016, PeP went for a convention that was held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC) in Lusaka where Sean Tembo was elected as Party President with a 5-year mandate until November 2021.[2]

Theft Allegations

Tembo reportedly used people's CVs to win a tender for the development of a drug abuse national framework for his Enosyst Consultancy Services in Botswana. A report stated that Tembo used fake qualifications and other people's CVs to win a public Tender for the Development of a National Framework for Alcohol and Substance Abuse in Botswana.

After winning the tender, he allegedly stole the money. When newspapers in Botswana discovered this fraud, Sean Tembo tried to silence the media by suing for defamation. He also sued one of the professors whose work he plagiarised.

The report further stated that Sean Tembo attended just one court session of his defamation suit and absconded the subsequent sessions and fled Botswana.

In his version of events, Tembo says that he did not flee Botswana but opted to retire at 35 to launch a political career.

But the court hearing went on his absence and found that he stole the money, presented fake qualifications to win the tender and that the government of Botswana lost money to Tembo.

The Court made the following findings:

That it cannot be doubted, in the context, that holding out a makeshift report falsely as a product of a joint effort of several subject experts, as Sean Tembo in fact did, especially in a matter of national importance such as the formulation of a National Policy on Alcohol and Substance Abuse is unprofessional and a step short of dishonesty. That qualification and experience, it was common cause, was not possessed by Sean Tembo or any of his subjects at his Company. The Defendant and other experts came in not as mere employees of Sean Tembo’s Company but as experts in their own right and the inclusion of their names added value to the tender submitted and the output of the project would either make them or tear apart their hard earned professional integrity. That the Defendant had a right, if not a duty, to defend his name and professional integrity. The Court was satisfied that the Defendant was better qualified to make professional evaluation of the work being carried out and his claim that the manner in which the project was executed and the reports tendered by Sean Tembo were wanting and fell below the standard of the best international practice. This was not contested in any manner whatsoever. The Defendant in his long evidence punched many serious holes in the reports submitted by Sean Tembo especially the Final Comprehensive Report. He tested that report against the terms of reference and more specifically on the requirement for empirical data. This criticism took a particularly prominent place as the client ministry officials had themselves faulted the Inception Report initiated by Sean Tembo and his Company on account of its deficiency on the furnishing of empirical data. As it turned out, even the Final Comprehensive Report had the same deficiency. Indeed Sean Tembo conceded that he only collected data in Gaborone and one institution in Lobatse. The Defendant further went on to demonstrate that no data collection tools were developed. The questionnaire that Sean Tembo attached to his report declaiming that it was a data collection tool developed for the purpose turned out to be a document uplifted from the World Health Organisation, used for a different purpose. The most grievous part about the absence of investigation and collection of raw data and especially in a manner representative of the different regions of Botswana was twofold. First, what was presented as the basis for policy formulation on alcohol and substance abuse was a misrepresentation of the true state of affairs with high risk of failure of the resultant policy. Secondly, it was common cause that Sean Tembo was given advance payment by the Government of Botswana for the sole purpose of data collection. It was not in dispute that such money was not used for the purpose intended even though Sean Tembo held out his report as if it was informed by empirical data. Thirdly, the final report was held out as if it was a product of scholarly joint effort by named behavioral experts when in fact and in truth that was not so but a sole effort by an unqualified person namely Sean Tembo. The Defendant considered such conduct as stated above to be bordering on dishonesty and unprofessionalism. The Court took the view that that description was too mild as really such conduct was dishonest and most likely amounted to an attempt to obtain by false pretences, if not stealing by conversion, if one had regard to the sum of about P100, 000.00 (one hundred thousand pula) received by Sean Tembo and his Company as advance payment for empirical investigation and data collection, which was not carried out either at all or in a representative manner, let alone at national level as the terms of reference clearly intended. The critical words attributed to the Defendant were found by the Court to have been true and correct in every respect. The critical words made by the Defendant whose professional integrity was being compromised or at the minimum being put at risk, were not only on point but absolutely necessary as to do otherwise would be interpreted as complicity and not unjustifiable, for he would have been remunerated by Sean Tembo and his Company for the silent conspiracy when no work had been done by him. By speaking out, the Defendant risked losing the consultancy and a handsome payment and he opted to preserve and shield his conscience and the profession to which he belongs. The Court commended him for that and opined that the nation needed more people like the Defendant. The Court went further to observe that Sean Tembo and his Company should consider themselves fortunate that the client ministry officials went into hibernation, if at all they saw the contents of the Defendant’s letter. Sean Tembo’s conduct was the kind that required further investigation and even the involvement of law enforcement agencies. Although Sean Tembo and his Company since submitting the final report, and supposedly their bill, they did not really bother to demand payment for the work. The Court was still of the view that what was done deserved to be investigated to protect the public interest and consultancy services and the Court so recommended to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health (Botswana). The Court was satisfied that what the Defendant said, even if it was to be said to have been defamatory, it was in the public interest and he had a duty as the lead consultant to tell the truth to the client ministry and further that the communication was absolutely necessary and directed to the relevant persons and therefore privileged. In conclusion, the Court found that any of the alternative defences available to the Defendant would succeed and the plaintiffs’ action would fail. The Plaintiffs’ action was dismissed with costs.

[3]

Philanthropy

For five years he awarded cash prizes to best performing students every term at Hillcrest Technical Secondary School in Livingstone, as well as Gaborone Secondary School (GSS) in Gaborone, Botswana.[1]