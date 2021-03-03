'''Sean Williams''', is a Zimbabwean professional cricketer whose game role is Batsman. His batting style is Right hand bat and bowls Slow left-arm orthodox. He has represented Zimbabwe at ODIs and the World Cup such as the ICC [[Cricket World Cup 2015 ]]. He managed his third Test 100 during the [[Zimbabwe Chevrons Afghanistan Tour 2021 ]].

Background

Sean Williams was born on 26 September 1986 in Bulawayo. The Major Teams Sean Williams Has played for include the following

Zimbabwe, Brothers Union, Matabeleland, Matabeleland Tuskers, Zimbabwe A, Zimbabwe Board XI, Zimbabwe Provinces, Zimbabwe Select XI, Zimbabwe Under-19s, Zimbabwe XI

Career

Williams has represented Zimbabwe at the 2007, 2011 and 2015 ICC Cricket World Cups. He has over 69 ODI appearances to his name and in those he has scored 1,782 runs, including 17 fifties, but he has yet to break through for his maiden century.[1] Williams is said to be one of he most talented cricketers of his generation who has a lot of potential but his on and off stints with the national team have been reported to be a stumbling block to a possibly outstanding career.[2] The player is said to have walked away from national team call ups two times only to come back again barely three months after walking away.[2]

Dispute with Mangongo

It is alleged that Williams was skipped for selection to the national team after he had a misunderstanding with the then coach Stephen Mangongo over his prolonged absence from training with the rest of the team.[3] The player having initially registered displeasure at how his issues were being handled was said to have apologised to Mangongo eventually.











