Difference between revisions of "Sebakwe Recreational Park"

Sebakwe Recreational Park near [[Kwekwe]] is often overlooked by many holidaymakers so is very, very private. Lodges are built on the rocky hillock overlooking the dam, with rock rabbits, the nimble-footed kliffspringer, and dik-dik on site. The spillway is equally attractive and one can easily have lunch on its sidelines, while enjoying the spray from the water plunge. Nearby, impala, waterbuck and baboons reside, and there is this call from the majestic fish eagle as it marshals the lake for its daily meal.

* From Mvuma, turn-off the A4 onto the tarred A17 just south of the town, 9 . 6 KM turn Right / North onto the Kwekwe road, 56.4 KM turn Right / North for Sebakwe Dam Recreational Park, the entrance gate is a further 8.3 KM.

Sebakwe was initially built with a small dam and was followed by an enlargement project that was undertaken in 1981 to increase the size of the lake . After the enlargement , the main wall including the spillway had been lengthened from 225 metres to 305 metres .

'''Sebakwe Recreational Park''' , the "Home of Black Storks" is in [[Midlands Province]] so is easily accessed by all regions of the country. It is on the banks of the lake created by [[ Sebakwe Dam ]] , one of the largest in Zimbabwe, with an impressive spillway. The Park is run by the ZimParks Authority and is open all year round. Fishing (the major activity), birding, nature walks, game drives, picnics and boating on the lake are all available, with zebra, giraffe, leopard, warthog, impala, waterbuck, kudu and sable antelope within the park .

Sebakwe Recreational Park and Lodges

Telephone: +263 776 134 164, +263 242 706077/8 or +263 8677 707627

Email: bookings@zimparks.org.zw

GPS: 19⁰ 01′ 54.54″ S 30⁰ 13′ 29.03″ E



From Kwekwe along the Mvuma Road, 43.6 KM on tarred road. Turning to Left / North to Sebakwe Dam Recreational Park, 51.9 KM, Park entrance gate.

From Mvuma, turn-off the A4 onto the tarred A17 just south of the town, 9.6 KM turn Right / North onto the Kwekwe road, 56.4 KM turn Right / North for Sebakwe Dam Recreational Park, the entrance gate is a further 8.3 KM.

From Ngezi Recreational Park, south away from Zimplats, at 1.0 Km turn right heading south along the east side of the Great Dyke, 12.8 Km continue south, 14.1 Km cross small river, 26 KM continue south at intersection, 44.5 Km cross Sebakwe River, 48.4 Km reach Kwekwe – Mvuma road, 56.7 KM turn left for Sebakwe Recreational Park.

Facility

Two lodges, self catering, running water, gas stoves, gas-powered fridges, geysers and all cutlery supplied. < br/>

Camping. 12 lakeshore camp sites with piped water and clean ablution facilities for large groups.







Activities

Fishing.



Bird Watching.



Canoeing / boating.



Dam Viewing.



Game drives –zebra, giraffe, leopard, warthog, impala, waterbuck, kudu and sable.

To the north, the Sebakwe Black Rhino Trust Conservancy

Near turnoff at the main road, Sebakwe Conservation and Education Centre



Further Reading

