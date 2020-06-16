Difference between revisions of "Sebastian Bakare"

Rev Sebastian Bakare was ordained as a priest in Lusaka in 1963. He has worked as a Diacose education officer in the diacose of Zambia. He has also worked in Germany first as a teacher for religious education in high school. He holds an M.A. degree in Theology from the Theological Union, Berkeley, CA, USA. He is a former Secretary for Urban and Rural Mission with Zimbabwe Council of Churches as well as part-time Anglican Chaplain and lecturer in Religious Studies at the University of Zimbabwe. He is the vice chairperson of the Board of Governors and a consultant for the Global Education Programme, Germany. In 2008, he won the Per Anger award from the Swedish government. He has also won the Doctor of Divinity honoris causa, General Theology Seminary, New York, USA.