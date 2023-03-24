<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

Sebastien Summerfield is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Zurich Division 2 Club, FC Kilchberg (Switzerland).[1]

Personal Details

Summerfield was born on 11 February 2002 in Harare, Zimbabwe.[2]

Education

He did his education at Harare International School (HIS), an international, co-educational, day school in Harare.

Career

Summerfield started playing academy football at Celebration Centre at the age of six.

He then moved to AJ Academy (which was run within HIS) coached by Former Zimbabwe International, Alan Johnson.

During his time at HIS, Summerfield played many sports including, Football, Basketball, and Volleyball.

He was named Athlete of the year at HIS when he was in grade 10 and grade 12.

Summerfield was also the captain of the Football team in Grade 10 as well as captain of the volleyball and basketball teams in Grade 11.

He then joined Legends Academy in Eastlea, Harare, where he was scouted to go for U-17 national team trials.

At the age of 17, Summerfield was scouted again by Coach Matty Pattison to join his academy side at Gateshead FC located in Newcastle, United Kingdom.

He then moved to Newcastle at 17 and started playing for Gateshead Football Club.

International Career

During his time at Gateshead, Zimbabwe U-20 national team Coach Tonderai Ndiraya, selected him to represent Zimbabwe at the U-20 level at the 2020 COSAFA Tournament held in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.

Whilst at COSAFA, Summerfield was again scouted to go to Switzerland, where he joined his current club, FC Kilchberg, on 01 October 2021.

Events

Summerfield studies Sports management and football scouting and constantly helps out the grassroots level in Zimbabwe.

He held tournaments in Dzivarasekwa and Mbare, two high-density suburbs in Harare, and scouted boys from there.