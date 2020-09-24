Difference between revisions of "Sebina Gondo"

In July 2018, Sebina Gondo was elected to Ward 16 Mudzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2771 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Mudzi RDC with 2771 votes, beating Chizi Chiripanyanga of MDC-Alliance with 160 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]