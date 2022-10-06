Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Second Congo War - Zimbabwe"

The initial operations around Bas Congo from Kitona airport.  
 
The initial operations around Bas Congo from Kitona airport.  
[[File:2ndCongoKitona.jpg|400px|thumb|right|Bas Congo / Kitona]]
[[File:2ndCongoKitona.jpg|600px|thumb|right|Bas Congo / Kitona]]
  
  
[[File:2ndCongoKalemie.jpg|600px|thumb|right|SE DRC (Katanga) / Kalemie]]
[[File:2ndCongoKisangani.jpg|700px|thumb|right|NE DRC / Kisangani]]
Operations in North East DRC, Kisangani to Uganda/Rwanda border. Goma, Bukavu, North and South Kivus.
[[File:2ndCongoKalemie.jpg|700px|thumb|right|SE DRC (Katanga) / Kalemie]]
 
Operations in South East DRC, mainly Katanga Province, Kamina, Lubumbashi, Pweto, Kalemie, Kongolo.
 
Operations in South East DRC, mainly Katanga Province, Kamina, Lubumbashi, Pweto, Kalemie, Kongolo.
  
 
The maps to start with.

The initial operations around Bas Congo from Kitona airport.

Bas Congo / Kitona




NE DRC / Kisangani

Operations in North East DRC, Kisangani to Uganda/Rwanda border. Goma, Bukavu, North and South Kivus.






SE DRC (Katanga) / Kalemie

Operations in South East DRC, mainly Katanga Province, Kamina, Lubumbashi, Pweto, Kalemie, Kongolo.

