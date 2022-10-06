Difference between revisions of "Second Congo War - Zimbabwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
The initial operations around Bas Congo from Kitona airport.
The initial operations around Bas Congo from Kitona airport.
|−
[[File:2ndCongoKitona.jpg|
|+
[[File:2ndCongoKitona.jpg||thumb|right|Bas Congo / Kitona]]
|−
[[File:2ndCongoKalemie.jpg|
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[File:2ndCongoKalemie.jpg||thumb|right|SE DRC (Katanga) / Kalemie]]
Operations in South East DRC, mainly Katanga Province, Kamina, Lubumbashi, Pweto, Kalemie, Kongolo.
Operations in South East DRC, mainly Katanga Province, Kamina, Lubumbashi, Pweto, Kalemie, Kongolo.
[[Category:Military]]
[[Category:Military]]