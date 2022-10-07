In '''September 1997''', the formation of the Congolese Armed Forces (FAC) began to take shape. James Kabarebe, Rwandan Minister of Defence, close Paul Kagame Aide, and major planner of '''1996''' Zaire invasion ([[First Congo War - Zimbabwe|First Congo War]]), was brought in as Kabila's Acting Chief of Staff, then Minister of Defence, in order to oversee the process.

Another difficult aspect was the Kadogo (Swahili for 'short ones'). Child soldiers that made up the bulk of the AFDL forces. To be properly trained, or disbanded and re-integrated into society?

The Zaire Army (FAZ) was "disbanded", often by execution, sometimes in "re-education" camps. This included the other Zaire military apparatus, such as the Zairian Military Intelligence Bureau (SARM), Special Presidential Division (DPS), and the Civil Guard. Two large re-education centres, to which many of those detained were moved, were at Kitona Air Force Base, and Kananga. <br/>

And most foreign nationals in occupation of parts of the DRC worked towards gaining financial rewards for activities undertaken. As Kabila sold "concessions" to foreigners to buy support for his regime. <ref name="Great Lakes Conflagration: The Second Congo War, 1998-2003"> [Tom Cooper, Great Lakes Conflagration: The Second Congo War, 1998-2003], Hellion and Company Ltd, (Hellion and Company Ltd, Solihull, 2013), Retrieved: 4 October 2022'' </ref>

Ugangdan troops worked in the DRC against Ugandan opposition (including Lords Resistance Army) based in the former Zaire.

Rwandan troops worked in the DRC against Rwandan opposition (e.g. Hutu extremists) based in the former Zaire.

Angolan troops worked in the DRC against Angolan opposition (including Cabinda) based in the former Zaire.

On 20 May, South Africa, Angola, Rwanda, Burundi, Libya and Zimbabwe had already recognized the new DRC. Most other European countries, and USA, waited for the official announcement.

The opposition parties refused to recognise the new government and called for demonstrations, which happened within hours. Kabila reacted with armed force, and issued a decree banning all but AFDL political activity. Many (particularly PALU) were arrested and tortured.

Laurent Kabila announces new government and national name change from Zaire to DRC, '''24 May 1997'''. <br/>

The Second Congo War would seem to have been a war everyone expected, and prepared for. Mobutu fled, '''16 May 1997'''. (He then died in '''September 1997'''.) <br/>

The Second Congo War would seem to have been a war everyone expected, and prepared for. Mobutu fled, 16 May 1997. (He then died in September 1997.)

Laurent Désiré Kabila arrived in Kinshasa 23 May 1997.

Laurent Kabila announces new government and national name change from Zaire to DRC, 24 May 1997.

The new Kabila/AFDL government notably excluded most existing political parties such as:

Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UPDS) – Etienne Tshisekedi.

Unified Lumumbist Party (PALU) – Antoine Gizenga

Front for the Survival of Democracy (FSDC)

and most Tsutsi. The opposition parties refused to recognise the new government and called for demonstrations, which happened within hours. Kabila reacted with armed force, and issued a decree banning all but AFDL political activity. Many (particularly PALU) were arrested and tortured.

On 20 May, South Africa, Angola, Rwanda, Burundi, Libya and Zimbabwe had already recognized the new DRC. Most other European countries, and USA, waited for the official announcement.

Kabila/AFDL controlled Kinshasa, Mtadi and Inga Scheme, Mbandaka, Kikwit, Mbuji Mayi, Kananga, Lubumbashi and Kolwezi. Mostly under AFDL militias, commanded by Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) officers. Angolan troops worked in the DRC against Angolan opposition (including Cabinda) based in the former Zaire. Rwandan troops worked in the DRC against Rwandan opposition (e.g. Hutu extremists) based in the former Zaire. Ugangdan troops worked in the DRC against Ugandan opposition (including Lords Resistance Army) based in the former Zaire. And most foreign nationals in occupation of parts of the DRC worked towards gaining financial rewards for activities undertaken. As Kabila sold "concessions" to foreigners to buy support for his regime. [1]

The Zaire Army (FAZ) was "disbanded", often by execution, sometimes in "re-education" camps. This included the other Zaire military apparatus, such as the Zairian Military Intelligence Bureau (SARM), Special Presidential Division (DPS), and the Civil Guard. Two large re-education centres, to which many of those detained were moved, were at Kitona Air Force Base, and Kananga.

Another difficult aspect was the Kadogo (Swahili for 'short ones'). Child soldiers that made up the bulk of the AFDL forces. To be properly trained, or disbanded and re-integrated into society?

In September 1997, the formation of the Congolese Armed Forces (FAC) began to take shape. James Kabarebe, Rwandan Minister of Defence, close Paul Kagame Aide, and major planner of 1996 Zaire invasion (First Congo War), was brought in as Kabila's Acting Chief of Staff, then Minister of Defence, in order to oversee the process.





The maps to start with.

The initial operations around Bas Congo from Kitona airport.

Bas Congo / Kitona













NE DRC / Kisangani

Operations in North East DRC, Kisangani to Uganda/Rwanda border. Goma, Bukavu, North and South Kivus.





















SE DRC (Katanga) / Kalemie

Operations in South East DRC, mainly Katanga Province, Kamina, Lubumbashi, Pweto, Kalemie, Kongolo.