The Second Congo War would seem to have been a war of the Congo Wars - Zimbabwe everyone expected, and prepared for.

Mobutu fled, 16 May 1997. (He then died in September 1997.)

Laurent Désiré Kabila arrived in Kinshasa 23 May 1997.

Laurent Kabila announces new government and national name change from Zaire to DRC, 24 May 1997.

The new Kabila/AFDL government notably excluded most existing political parties such as:

Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UPDS) – Etienne Tshisekedi.

Unified Lumumbist Party (PALU) – Antoine Gizenga

Front for the Survival of Democracy (FSDC)

and most Tsutsi. The opposition parties refused to recognise the new government and called for demonstrations, which happened within hours. Kabila reacted with armed force, and issued a decree banning all but AFDL political activity. Many (particularly PALU) were arrested and tortured.

On 20 May, South Africa, Angola, Rwanda, Burundi, Libya and Zimbabwe had already recognized the new DRC. Most other European countries, and USA, waited for the official announcement.

Kabila/AFDL controlled Kinshasa, Mtadi and Inga Scheme, Mbandaka, Kikwit, Mbuji Mayi, Kananga, Lubumbashi and Kolwezi. Mostly under AFDL militias, commanded by Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) officers. Angolan troops worked in the DRC against Angolan opposition (including Cabinda) based in the former Zaire. Rwandan troops worked in the DRC against Rwandan opposition (e.g. Hutu extremists) based in the former Zaire. Ugangdan troops worked in the DRC against Ugandan opposition (including Lords Resistance Army) based in the former Zaire. And most foreign nationals in occupation of parts of the DRC worked towards gaining financial rewards for activities undertaken. As Kabila sold "concessions" to foreigners to buy support for his regime. [1] On 4 September 1998, Robert Mugabe signed a deal with Laurent Kabila to provide for the deployment of the ZDF in the DRC, Operation Sovereign Legitimacy started, and Company Operation Sovereign Legitimacy Cosleg Private Limited, with Emmerson Mnangagwa as CEO, began operations.

The Zaire Army (FAZ) was "disbanded", often by execution, sometimes in "re-education" camps. This included the other Zaire military apparatus, such as the Zairian Military Intelligence Bureau (SARM), Special Presidential Division (DPS), and the Civil Guard. Two large re-education centres, to which many of those detained were moved, were at Kitona Air Force Base, and Kananga.

Another difficult aspect was the Kadogo (Swahili for 'short ones'). Child soldiers that made up the bulk of the AFDL forces. To be properly trained, or disbanded and re-integrated into society?

In September 1997, the formation of the Congolese Armed Forces (FAC) began to take shape. James Kabarebe, Rwandan Minister of Defence, close Paul Kagame Aide, and major planner of 1996 Zaire invasion (First Congo War), was brought in as Kabila's Acting Chief of Staff, then Minister of Defence, in order to oversee the process.





The maps to start with.

The initial operations around Bas Congo from Kitona airport.

Bas Congo / Kitona

1998 27 July Kabila orders all RPA and UPDF to leave. Some RPA refuse to leave Kisangani, take Bangoka airport.

2 Aug Mutiny announcement from Goma

3 Aug Fly to Kitona

4 Aug Kabila and Mugabe sign

5 Aug Force in to Kitona. (3 x RPA Bn, 1 x Uganda Bn, 1 x UPDF arty unit) Kaberebe. Total 3000 x Rwanda and Uganda troops. Joined by 2000 ex FAZ, ex DSP, ex AFDL. Reactivate Type 59 MBT, Type 62 Light tanks, towed ZPU 1 (12.7mm), ZPU 4 (14.5mm) ZU23 (23mm).

8 Aug Shiri and Nyambuya to N’Djili.

10 Aug Take Matadi. OSLEG starts – deploy by road to Lubumbashi and plane to N’Djili (paras and Cascavels, 800 troops).

13 Aug Uganda takes Inga Dam. Rwa take Shabunda (100km West of Bukavu). Then on to Kisangani and Kindu. Mayi Mayi, AliR (Army Lib Rwa, Interhamwe, Hutu), and FDD (Force Def Demo, armed oppo in Burundi) control roads and country.

15 Aug ZDF trucks arrive Lubumbashi, to Kalemie???. Kamina AFB. 4 Bn arrive. Comms and MP left at airport. Namibians reinforce / base. Arrive in Angolan planes. ZDF to Kamina AFB and make it major base. 2 x 2700m runways. Much material found in underground bunkers. AFZ and redeploys most aircraft and heli to Kinshasa and Kitona (???Kamina?). ZDF to Manonono and Pweto. To Mbuji Mayi, meet Angolan Mech Bde, reinforcedwith Namibian arty and heli.

Unk date Kisangani, FAC take Kisangani and prevent RPA at Bangoka airport from receiving reinforcements.

21 Aug 75th Bn, RPA, advances to Kisangani from Lubutu. FAC disintegrate.

23 Aug RPA take Kisangani. Angola enters war and attacks Kamina AFB (???). Also later take Matadi and Kitona

26 Aug RPA take Kalemie by plane. After local DC calls for all to attack local Tutsi. RCD (Rally Congo Democracy) / ANC (Army National Congo) control Kivus. Announce. AFZ bomb both Kisangani airports.

28 Aug Nyambuya counter attacks. Takes main terminal. RPA to SW, then to suburbs.

30 Aug Rwandans fallback from Kinshasa.

1 Sept SAS heliborne op retakes Inga Dam.

Kaberebe moves towards Kisantu. Cut off from Ugandans around Inga Dam. Angolans secure Mbanza-Mboma. Rwa/Ugan get USA pressure on Kabila/Kinshasa. Everyone thinks fight is over. UNITA ‘there’ with Manpads. Decided NOT to pursue Kabarebe. He moves towards Celo and Mbanza-Ngungu. Then to Quimbele (Angola). Then airfield at Maquela do Zombo. From mid-December, 3000 Rwa/Ugan extracted. Last 24 Dec 1998.













NE DRC / Kisangani

Operations in North East DRC, Kisangani to Uganda/Rwanda border. Goma, Bukavu, North and South Kivus.





















SE DRC (Katanga) / Kalemie

Operations in South East DRC, mainly Katanga Province, Kamina, Lubumbashi, Pweto, Kalemie, Kongolo.

