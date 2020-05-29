Difference between revisions of "Sekai Cathrine Mukodza"

In July 2018, Sekai Cathrine Mukodza was elected to Ward 16 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 6436 votes.

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Mutare Municipality with 6436 votes, beating Lizzy Gwenzi of Zanu-PF with 1801 votes, Zvichauya Mukombero, independent with 1370 votes, Victor Mazwi, independent with 399 votes, Patricia Gomeyi of ZDU with 262 votes, Sign Manyemweof ERA with 105 voters, Michael Mundandishe, independent with 97 votesWashington Mwaramba of ZIPP with 61 votes and Ann-Britt Chido Nyamombe of UDA with 37 votes. [1]

