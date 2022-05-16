Difference between revisions of "Sekai Nzenza"

[[File:Sekai Nzenza.jpg|400px|thumb|left| Sekai Nzenza and Perrance Shiri after swearing in]].Sekai Nzenza was sworn in as the Minister of Public Service on the 10th of September 2018 at [[State House]].

Sekai Nzenza is the current Minister of Industry and Commerce in the Government of Zimbabwe. She is also a writer and an international development consultant specialising in NGO accountability, health, microenterprise and human rights. She was born in rural Zimbabwe and trained as a nurse at Great Ormond Street in London. She holds a PhD in International Relations from the University of Melbourne, Australia.[1] She is the former Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Dr Sekai Nzenza serves as Managing Director Zimbabwe at Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Dr Nzenza served as Chairperson of Amatheon Agri Zimbabwe Ltd at Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.

Education

Sekai studied political science at The University of Melbourne in Australia graduating with a PhD in International Relations.

Background

Sekai trained as a registered nurse in London before moving to Australia in 1985, where she studied Political Science. Sekai's book Songs to an African Sunset describes this experience. She has worked for a number of years with World Vision Australia, including within the Africa Team and in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Program. She served in Zimbabwe and Tanzania from 1995 to 1997. She is also the international spokesperson on HIV/AIDS for World Vision Australia, and her work on the subject has been published in international journals. In 2000 she became the Director for Policy and Communications, World Vision Australia. This position encompasses responsibility for advocacy, research and education across the organization, and liaison with World Vision international offices.

After World Vision Australia Sekai was assigned to the US where she worked at the World Vision International office as a good governance analyst for three years. She then moved back to Zimbabwe in 2011 and started the Simukai Project, a development program focusing on health, water, education and food security in Chikomba East. She became president of Tsungai Burial society, whose purpose is to assist rural people with burial support. At the same time, she became Managing Director of Amatheon Agri, an agribusiness company implementing Farming and food processing in Sub Saharan Africa. Dr Sekai Nzenza brought a 6 million US dollars farming investment in Murehwa and Norton during difficult times. From 2011 to 2018, Sekai wrote a popular weekly column in The Herald where she focused on social, cultural, historical and identity issues while promoting a return to our traditional values of hunhu.





Writing Career

Her essays, fiction and short stories have been published in a number of journals including the UK Guardian Weekly. Her second novel, Songs to an African Sunset, a Zimbabwean Story, presents stories of everyday life and the challenges of poverty in rural Zimbabwe.

Bibliography

Zimbabwean Woman: My Own Story, London: Karia Press, 1988. ISBN 978-0946918218.

Songs to an African Sunset: A Zimbabwean Story, Lonely Planet Publications, 1997. ISBN 978-0864424723.

Sworn in as Minister

.Sekai Nzenza was sworn in as the Minister of Public Service on the 10th of September 2018 at State House.

