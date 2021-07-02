Difference between revisions of "Seke"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox settlement | name = Seke | native_name = | native_name_lang = <!-- ISO 639-2 code e.g. "fr" for French. If more than one, use...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 78:
|Line 78:
Seke is a District of the [[Mashonaland East Province]]. It is named after Seke who ruled the area before the British arrived.
Seke is a District of the [[Mashonaland East Province]]. It is named after Seke who ruled the area before the British arrived.
|+
Latest revision as of 09:48, 2 July 2021
Seke
Seke is a District of the Mashonaland East Province. It is named after Seke who ruled the area before the British arrived. It includes the towns of Beatrice and Chivhu.