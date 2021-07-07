Difference between revisions of "Seke"
Latest revision as of 08:37, 7 July 2021
Seke
Seke is a District of the Mashonaland East Province. It is named after Seke who ruled the area before the British arrived.
It includes the towns of Beatrice and Chivhu.
See Mandedza High School.