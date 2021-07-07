Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Seke"

Page Discussion
 
Line 77: Line 77:
  
  
Seke is a  District of the [[Mashonaland East Province]]. It is named after Seke who ruled the area before the British arrived.
+
'''Seke''' is a  District of the [[Mashonaland East Province]]. It is named after '''Seke''' who ruled the area before the British arrived. <br/>
 
It includes the towns of [[Beatrice]] and [[Chivhu]].
 
It includes the towns of [[Beatrice]] and [[Chivhu]].
 +
 +
See [[Mandedza High School]]. <br/>

Latest revision as of 08:37, 7 July 2021

Seke



Seke is a District of the Mashonaland East Province. It is named after Seke who ruled the area before the British arrived.
It includes the towns of Beatrice and Chivhu.

See Mandedza High School.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Seke&oldid=107467"