Difference between revisions of "Seke"

'''Seke''' is a  District of the [[Mashonaland East Province]]. It is named after '''Seke''' who ruled the area before the British arrived. <br/>
 
It includes the towns of [[Beatrice]] and [[Chivhu]].
It includes the town of [[Beatrice]].
 
 
See [[Mandedza High School]]. <br/>
 

Seke is a District of the Mashonaland East Province. It is named after Seke who ruled the area before the British arrived.
It includes the town of Beatrice.

