Difference between revisions of "Seke"

'''Seke''' is a District of [[Mashonaland East Province]]. It is named after '''Seke''' who ruled the area before the British arrived.
It includes the town of [[Beatrice]].
It includes the town of [[Beatrice]].
See [[Mandedza Secondary School]].
See [[Mandedza Secondary School]].
Latest revision as of 10:25, 21 September 2022
Seke
Seke is a District and Constituency of Mashonaland East Province. It is named after Seke who ruled the area before the British arrived.
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Seke returned to Parliament:
- Tumbare Mutasa of MDC with 10 821 votes,
- Phineas Chihota of Zanu PF with 9 236 votes,
- Beta Zvanyanya Dongo of ZUD with 2 047 votes,
- Peter Mashumba, Ind MDC, with 703 votes,
- Abraham Mombeshora, Ind MDC, with 388 votes,
- Gerald Mubaira, Independent, with 320 votes,
- Ronald Sadomba of UP with 133 votes.
It includes the town of Beatrice.
See Mandedza Secondary School.