Difference between revisions of "Seke"

[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 10:25, 21 September 2022

Seke



Seke is a District and Constituency of Mashonaland East Province. It is named after Seke who ruled the area before the British arrived.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Seke returned to Parliament:


It includes the town of Beatrice.
See Mandedza Secondary School.

