Difference between revisions of "Seke"

It includes the town of [[Beatrice]]. <br/>

* [[Ronald Sadomba]] of UP with 133 votes.

* [[Beta Zvanyanya Dongo]] of ZUD with 2 047 votes,

* [[Phineas Chihota]] of Zanu PF with 9 236 votes,

* [[Tumbare Mutasa]] of MDC with 10 821 votes,

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Seke''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Seke''' is a District and Constituency of [[Mashonaland East Province]]. It is named after '''Seke''' who ruled the area before the British arrived. <br/>

See Mandedza Secondary School.

