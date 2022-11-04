Difference between revisions of "Seke"

It includes the town of [[Beatrice]]. <br/>

It includes the town of [[Beatrice]]. <br/>

Following the death of [[Bennie Tumbare-Mutasa]], the MDC decided to boycott the poll and therefore on '''5 September 2004''', the result for '''Seke''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Ronald Sadomba]] of UP with 133 votes.

* [[Ronald Sadomba]] of UP with 133 votes.







Seke is a District and Constituency of Mashonaland East Province. It is named after Seke who ruled the area before the British arrived.



In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Seke returned to Parliament:

Following the death of Bennie Tumbare-Mutasa, the MDC decided to boycott the poll and therefore on 5 September 2004, the result for Seke returned to Parliament:

Phineas Chihota of Zanu PF, declared elected unopposed.



It includes the town of Beatrice.

See Mandedza Secondary School.

