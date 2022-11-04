Difference between revisions of "Seke"
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 10:59, 4 November 2022
Seke
Seke is a District and Constituency of Mashonaland East Province. It is named after Seke who ruled the area before the British arrived.
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Seke returned to Parliament:
- Tumbare Mutasa of MDC with 10 821 votes,
- Phineas Chihota of Zanu PF with 9 236 votes,
- Beta Zvanyanya Dongo of ZUD with 2 047 votes,
- Peter Mashumba, Ind MDC, with 703 votes,
- Abraham Mombeshora, Ind MDC, with 388 votes,
- Gerald Mubaira, Independent, with 320 votes,
- Ronald Sadomba of UP with 133 votes.
Following the death of Bennie Tumbare-Mutasa, the MDC decided to boycott the poll and therefore on 5 September 2004, the result for Seke returned to Parliament:
- Phineas Chihota of Zanu PF, declared elected unopposed.
It includes the town of Beatrice.
See Mandedza Secondary School.