Difference between revisions of "Seke"

* [[Gerald Mubaira]], Independent, with 320 votes,
 
* [[Ronald Sadomba]] of UP with 133 votes.
 
Following the death of [[Bennie Tumbare-Mutasa]], the MDC decided to boycott the poll and therefore on '''5 September 2004''', the result for '''Seke''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Phineas Chihota]] of Zanu PF, declared elected unopposed.
  
  
 
It includes the town of [[Beatrice]]. <br/>
 
See [[Mandedza Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
Seke



Seke is a District and Constituency of Mashonaland East Province. It is named after Seke who ruled the area before the British arrived.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Seke returned to Parliament:

Following the death of Bennie Tumbare-Mutasa, the MDC decided to boycott the poll and therefore on 5 September 2004, the result for Seke returned to Parliament:


It includes the town of Beatrice.
See Mandedza Secondary School.

