Difference between revisions of "Seke"

Following the death of [[Bennie Tumbare-Mutasa]], the MDC decided to boycott the poll and therefore on '''5 September 2004''', the result for '''Seke''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
* [[Phineas Chihota]] of Zanu PF, declared elected unopposed.  
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Seke''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Phineas Chiota]] of Zanu PF with 13 285 votes or 62.78 percent,
* [[Thomas Nyamayaro]] of MDC–T with 6 411 votes or 30.30 percent,
* [[Admore Mamombe]] of MDC–N with 1 175 votes or 5.55 percent,
* 1 other with 289 votes or 1.37 percent.
'''Total''' '''21 160 votes'''
  
  
 
It includes the town of [[Beatrice]]. <br/>
 
See [[Mandedza Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
Seke



Seke is a District and Constituency of Mashonaland East Province. It is named after Seke who ruled the area before the British arrived.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Seke returned to Parliament:

Following the death of Bennie Tumbare-Mutasa, the MDC decided to boycott the poll and therefore on 5 September 2004, the result for Seke returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Seke returned to Parliament:

  • Phineas Chiota of Zanu PF with 13 285 votes or 62.78 percent,
  • Thomas Nyamayaro of MDC–T with 6 411 votes or 30.30 percent,
  • Admore Mamombe of MDC–N with 1 175 votes or 5.55 percent,
  • 1 other with 289 votes or 1.37 percent.

Total 21 160 votes


It includes the town of Beatrice.
See Mandedza Secondary School.

