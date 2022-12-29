Difference between revisions of "Seke"

It includes the town of [[Beatrice]]. <br/>

* 1 other with 289 votes or 1.37 percent.

* [[Admore Mamombe]] of MDC–N with 1 175 votes or 5.55 percent,

* [[Thomas Nyamayaro]] of MDC–T with 6 411 votes or 30.30 percent,

* [[Phineas Chiota]] of Zanu PF with 13 285 votes or 62.78 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Seke''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Following the death of [[Bennie Tumbare-Mutasa]], the MDC decided to boycott the poll and therefore on '''5 September 2004''', the result for '''Seke''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Seke is a District and Constituency of Mashonaland East Province. It is named after Seke who ruled the area before the British arrived.



In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Seke returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Seke returned to Parliament:

See Mandedza Secondary School.

