Difference between revisions of "Seke 3 High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Seke 3 High School''' is in [[
|+
'''Seke 3 High School''' is in [[]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 37:
|Line 39:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 48:
|Line 45:
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|−
|image=
|+
|image=.
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 08:18, 17 August 2021
Seke 3 High School is in Chitungwiza, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 19159 Seke South 1, Junje Rd, PO Box SK 100, Chitungwiza.
Telephone: 027031178, 070-22913,
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.