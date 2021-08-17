Pindula

'''Seke 3 High School''' is in [[Chitungwiza]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
[[File:Seke3.JPG|thumb|Seke 3 High School sign]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
Seke 3 High School is in Chitungwiza, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Seke 3 High School sign

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(August 2021)
Address: 19159 Seke South 1, Junje Rd, PO Box SK 100, Chitungwiza.
Telephone: 027031178, 070-22913,
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

