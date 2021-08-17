Difference between revisions of "Seke 5 High School"
Latest revision as of 07:16, 17 August 2021
Seke 5 High School is in Chitungwiza, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: Stand No 15465, Unit O, Seke, PO Box 91, Chitungwiza.
Telephone: (070)22937, 0270 31178, 027030073, 042 907000.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.