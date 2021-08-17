Difference between revisions of "Seke 6 High School"
==Location==
==Location==
('''August 2021''') <br/>
('''August 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' 9573 Munangati Rd, Unit K, [[Chitungwiza]] <br/>
'''Address:''' 9573 Munangati Rd, Unit K, [[Chitungwiza]]<br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
Seke 6 High School is in Chitungwiza, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 9573 Munangati Rd, Unit K, P.O Box SK89, Chitungwiza.
Telephone: 042907027, 070-21950.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Seke-6-high-school-Chitungwiza-1714812562113451/
