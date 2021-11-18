Difference between revisions of "Seke Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 31:
|Line 31:
==Associations==
==Associations==
|−
Famous names associated with the school.
|+
Famous names associated with the school.
|+
==Other information==
==Other information==
Latest revision as of 14:54, 18 November 2021
Seke Secondary School (Seke 1 High School) is in Chitungwiza, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 4629 Nhaudzawo Rd, Unit D, P.O. Box 276, Chitungwiza.
Telephone: 042934156, 042934155. +263 270 30764, +263 270 22986.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.