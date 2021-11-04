Difference between revisions of "Seke Teacher's College"
Seke Teacher's College is in Chitungwiza. See List of Universities in Zimbabwe. See List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe. Ministry of Higher...
==Further Reading==
Seke Teacher's College is in Chitungwiza.
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
See List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe.
Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education
Location / Contact
(November 2021)
Address: Mangwende Road, 16120, PO Box SK 41, Seke, Chitungwiza.
Telephone: 0242 2130198
Cell: 0270 23231
Email: seketeachers@gmail.com
Web: https://seketeachers.ac.zw/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
South Eastern College is an Association of Trust Schools.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.