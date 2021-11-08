Difference between revisions of "Seke Teacher's College"

|
|
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Seke Teacher's College''' is in [[Chitungwiza]]. |
|
|
|−
See [[List of Universities in Zimbabwe]]. <br/> |
|−
See [[List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe]]. <br/> |
|−
[[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education]] |
|−
|
|−
==Location / Contact== |
|−
('''November 2021''') <br/> |
|−
'''Address:''' Mangwende Road, 16120, PO Box SK 41, Seke, [[Chitungwiza]]. <br/> |
|−
'''Telephone:''' 0242 2130198 <br/> |
|−
'''Cell:''' 0270 23231 <br/> |
|−
'''Email:''' seketeachers@gmail.com <br/> |
|−
'''Web:''' https://seketeachers.ac.zw/ <br/> |
|−
|
|−
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com |
|−
|
|−
==History== |
|−
|
|−
==School Grounds== |
|−
Grounds, buildings, |
|−
|
|−
==Students / Teachers / Courses== |
|−
South Eastern College is an [[Association of Trust Schools]]. |
|−
|
|−
Student body, number and ages |
|−
Staff, |
|−
* courses offered, to what levels. |
|−
|
|−
|
|−
==Events== |
|−
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities. |
|−
|
|−
==Associations== |
|−
Famous names associated with the school. |
|−
|
|−
==Other information== |
|−
|
|−
==Further Reading== |
|−
|
|−
|
|−
{{#seo: |
|−
|title=Seke Teacher's College |
|−
|title_mode=replace |
|−
|keywords=education, University, Tertiary Education, Degree |
|−
|description= Universities And Tertiary Institutions Of Zimbabwe |
|−
|image=Uploaded_file.png |
|−
|image_alt=Wiki Logo |
|−
}} |
|−
|
|−
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]] |
|−
[[Category:Universities]] |
|−
[[Category:Education]] |