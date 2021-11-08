Difference between revisions of "Seke Teacher's College"

Line 1: Line 1:

− '''Seke Teacher's College''' is in [[Chitungwiza]].

− See [[List of Universities in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

− See [[List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

− [[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education]]

−

− ==Location / Contact==

− ('''November 2021''') <br/>

− '''Address:''' Mangwende Road, 16120, PO Box SK 41, Seke, [[Chitungwiza]]. <br/>

− '''Telephone:''' 0242 2130198 <br/>

− '''Cell:''' 0270 23231 <br/>

− '''Email:''' seketeachers@gmail.com <br/>

− '''Web:''' https://seketeachers.ac.zw/ <br/>

−

−

− ==History==

−

− ==School Grounds==

− Grounds, buildings,

−

− ==Students / Teachers / Courses==

− South Eastern College is an [[Association of Trust Schools]].

−

− Student body, number and ages

− Staff,

− * courses offered, to what levels.

−

−

− ==Events==

− Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

−

− ==Associations==

− Famous names associated with the school.

−

− ==Other information==

−

− ==Further Reading==

−

−

−

− [[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]

− [[Category:Universities]]