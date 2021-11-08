Pindula

Seke Teachers College
Seke Teachers College Logo1.png
Location
16120 Mangwende Road, Seke
Chitungwiza
Harare, Zimbabwe, PO Box SK 41 Seke, Chitungwiza
Zimbabwe
Information
TypeTeachers College
Established1981
Founded1981
Opened1981
Educational authorityMinistry of Higher and Tertiary Education
PrincipalE.N. Mutubuki
Medium of languageEnglish
Campus1 Alamein Rd, Braeside, Harare
Websitewww.morganzintec.ac.zw/
Contact details:
Tel: +263 (4) 771190/92
Email: info@morganzintec.ac.zw


Seke Teachers' College
2014-02-10.jpg
Location
Box SK 4116120 Mangwende Rd, Seke, Chitungwiza
Harare
Chitungwiza, Harare Metropolitan Province, Zimbabwe, ,Box SK 4116120 Mangwende Rd . Seke, Chitungwiza
Zimbabwe
Information
TypeTeachers' College
Educational authorityMinistry of Higher and Tertiary Education
CategoryTechnical Tertiary Institutions
PrincipalMr E.N Mutubuki
Medium of languageEnglish
Campus4116120 Mangwende Rd . Seke, Chitungwiza
SloganPacing for Graeter Heights
Websitewww.seketeachers.ac.zw
Contact details:
+263-027-030198


Seke Teachers' College is an institution which trains aspiring primary school teachers. It is controlled by the government and it is located in Chitungwiza about 26 kilometres south-east of Harare.

Establishment and Growth

The college began to operate in January 1981 after the idea of constructing a teachers' training college was mooted in 1978. The government realised that Chitungwiza was gradually developing hence a number of new primary and secondary schools were springing up, due to the increase in population which was taking place. The construction of the college was also in line with the newly inaugurated government's (in 1980) policy of ensuring education for all Zimbabweans by the year 2000.

The college set off by enroling 266 re-service students registered for a three-year programme for the Certificate in Education. On 4 January 1982, the college was granted full status as an Associate College of Education retrospectively with effect from 1 January 1981. In January 1982, the second batch of students was admitted. In 1983, the college introduced the two-year in-service programme for the same Certificate in Education. In 2004, the college introduced the ECD programme to substitute the Infant Education becoming the first teacher's college in the country to offer the Diploma in Education with the specialization in Early Childhood Development. In 2009, the college trained Namibian students for the Diploma in Early Childhood Development.

Entry Requirements

The minimum entry requirements for the Diploma in Education are five Ordinary Levels subjects with C or better including Mathematics and English Language.[1] Those who would have completed their Advanced Level studies, National Certificates or National and Higher Diplomas are also enrolled, of which these qualifications are added advantages.

Departments

  1. Theory of Education
  2. Teaching Practice and Professional Studies
  3. Early Childhood Development
  4. Humanities and Languages
  5. Mathematics and Science
  6. Expressive Arts and I.C.T.[2]





References

  1. Entry Requirements, "Seke Teachers' College", Published:,Retrieved:13 February 2015"
  2. DEPARTMENTS, "Seke Teachers' College", Published:,Retrieved:13 February 2015"
