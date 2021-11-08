Difference between revisions of "Seke Teachers College"

Line 1: Line 1:

Contact details: <br> Tel: +263 (4) 771190/92<br> Email: info@morganzintec.ac.zw

− <br>

− '''Seke Teachers College'' is a Government National Primary Training College situated in the town of Chitungwiza about 26 kilometres South East of the capital city Harare. It is one of [[Zimbabwe]]'s first Teacher [[List Of Zimbabwe Higher Learning Institutions|training institutions]] that produces Primary School level teachers in the form of a [[University of Zimbabwe]] issued Diploma.

−

− ==Institutional History==

− The college opened its doors to student teachers for the Certificate in Education in January 1981. This was partly a response to the government’s policy of ensuring education for all Zimbabweans by the year 2000.

−

− The government took up the project in 1978 and opted to build the new college in the developing area of Chitungwiza where a number of new primary and secondary schools were springing up, due to the increase in population which was taking place.

−

− The college was officially opened by the then Prime Minister and subsequently the First Executive President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe in 1983. The college has influenced and impacted positively on the local community and more importantly on the development of education in Zimbabwe primary schools.

−

− ==Principals in sequential order==

− * Mr Q.M Bhila (first principal)

− * Mr J.D Makawa

− * Mr T.M Kuwengwa

− * Mrs J Makawa

− * Dr T.P Ndlovu

− * Mr H.S Munodawafa and

− * Mr E.N Mutubuki (current principal)

−

−

− ==Seke Teachers College Intake==

− The Teachers college trains students in a 3 year Diploma in Education offered by the [[University of Zimbabwe]], through the Department of Teacher Education. One qualifies to be a Primary School teacher on completion.

− The institution enrols students with a General Certificate In Education with at least 5 Ordinary Level Passes, Mathematics and English Language being compulsory. Students with a "Grade C" or better are encouraged to apply, but higher grades will be considered depending on the stiffness of the competition that period of intake.

−

− == When Is The Intake? ==

− The College performs an intake after every "9 term" cycle (it takes 9 terms for one to finish the course) and there is usually an intake every year.

− The January 2017 Intake is CLOSED.

− Currently, the next intake will be in

−

−

− == How Do You Apply? ==

− *Applications with necessary qualifications are invited by way of advertisements in national newspapers such as [[The Sunday Mail]] and [[The Herald]] 2–3 months prior to intake.

− *The college no longer uses application letters, instead it uses application forms (LOOK AT THE SAMPLE APPLICATION FORM BELOW)

− *Candidates can collect application forms at the school or download them on the internet.

− *Vetting of the applications then take place and selected candidates are invited for interviews at the institution.

− *At the interview candidates go through a written interview as well as an oral interview.

− *The oral interview is conducted by a panel, with usually 3 people.

− *An offer letter, together with requirements are sent to the successful applicants and they can go ahead and pay tuition (first term is $, subsequent terms are cheaper however)

− *Limited accommodation is available, with preference being given to students that are "most deserving". An extra fee is charged for accommodation.

−

− ==Sample Application Form==

− * This form is just a sample, it CANNOT be used in future applications. The purpose of this form is for you to familiarize yourself with it.

− * When the new form is available we will have it available on this page

−

− [[File:Application Form Seke Teachers College Image.JPG|500px]]

−

− You can download the application by clicking on the link here: [[File:APPLICATIONFORMJAN2017.pdf]]

−

− ==CURRENT APPLICATION FORM==

− * There is no current form available at the moment

− * We will update as soon as the form becomes available

−

−

−

−

−

−

− ==References==

−

−

