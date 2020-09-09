Difference between revisions of "Selina Maridza"

In July 2018, Selina Maridza was elected to Ward 1 Masvingo Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1014 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Masvingo Municipality with 1014 votes, beating Garcia Mundondo of Zanu-PF with 835 votes, Rungamai Muzenda of PRC with 110 votes, Thomas Dimingo Kondowera, independent with 28 votes and Kondwelani Nyirenda of UDA with 20 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

