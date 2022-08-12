Difference between revisions of "Senditoo"

Pindula

'''Senditoo''' is a Fin Tech company that allows Diasporans to instantly send airtime to all Mobile Networks in [[Zimbabwe]].<ref name="senditoo"> [https://senditoo.com/zimbabwe-mobile-airtime/ Top-up any phone online instantly.],'' Top-up any phone online, retrieved: 14 Nov 2018''</ref> The company was formed by Ibrahim Soumano and Takwana Tyaranini.
 
 +
'''[[Takwana Tyaranini]]''' and '''Ibrahima Soumano''' co-founded '''Senditoo''' in March 2016.
  
 
Line 69: Line 70:
 
Senditoo
IndustryFintech
FounderIbrahim Soumano and Takwana Tyaranini

Senditoo is a Fin Tech company that allows Diasporans to instantly send airtime to all Mobile Networks in Zimbabwe.[1] The company was formed by Ibrahim Soumano and Takwana Tyaranini.

Takwana Tyaranini and Ibrahima Soumano co-founded Senditoo in March 2016.

Coverage

Senditoo covers 39 countries in Africa.

  1. Algeria
  2. Angola
  3. Benin
  4. Botswana
  5. Burkina Faso
  6. Burundi
  7. Cameroon
  8. Cape Verde
  9. Central African Republic
  10. Ethopia
  11. Gabon
  12. Gambia
  13. Ghana
  14. Gunie Bissau
  15. Ivory Cost
  16. Kenya
  17. Liberia
  18. Madagascar
  19. Malawi
  20. Mali
  21. Morroco
  22. Mozambique
  23. Namibia
  24. Niger
  25. Nigeria
  26. Rwanda
  27. Senegal
  28. Sierra Leone
  29. Somalia
  30. South Africa
  31. Swaziland
  32. Tanzania
  33. Togo
  34. Tunisia
  35. Uganda
  36. Congo
  37. Zambia
  38. Zimbabwe

References

  1. Top-up any phone online instantly., Top-up any phone online, retrieved: 14 Nov 2018
