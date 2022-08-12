Difference between revisions of "Senditoo"
==Coverage==
==Coverage==
Senditoo is a Fin Tech company that allows Diasporans to instantly send airtime to all Mobile Networks in Zimbabwe.[1] The company was formed by Ibrahim Soumano and Takwana Tyaranini.
Takwana Tyaranini and Ibrahima Soumano co-founded Senditoo in March 2016.
Coverage
Senditoo covers 39 countries in Africa.
- Algeria
- Angola
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Ethopia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Gunie Bissau
- Ivory Cost
- Kenya
- Liberia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Morroco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Rwanda
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Swaziland
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Congo
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
References
- ↑ Top-up any phone online instantly., Top-up any phone online, retrieved: 14 Nov 2018