Difference between revisions of "Sengai Masvingise"

In July 2018, Sengai Masvingise was elected to Ward 1 Ruwa Local Board, for MDC-Alliance, with 1129 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Ruwa Local Board with 1129 votes, beating Wonder Chimwara of Zanu PF with 640 votes, Conneth Ncube, independent with 356 votes, Andrew Munyaradzi Mutare of MDC-T with 74 votes, [[Tendai Kanyongo] of ZL PARTY with 33 votes, James Samu, independent with 27 votes and David Mutasa. independent with 21 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

