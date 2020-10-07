Difference between revisions of "Sengai Masvingise"
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Sengai Masvingise''' was elected to Ward 1 Ruwa Local Board, for MDC-Alliance, with 1129 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found...")
==Service / Career==
2018 – elected to Ward 1 [[Ruwa Local Board]] with 1129 votes, beating [[Wonder Chimwara]] of Zanu PF with 640 votes, [[Conneth Ncube]], independent with 356 votes, [[Andrew Munyaradzi Mutare]] of MDC-T with 74 votes, [[Tendai Kanyongo] of ZL PARTY with 33 votes, [[James ]], independent with 27 votes and [[David Mutasa]]independent with 21 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
==Events==
==Further Reading==
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018 2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
In July 2018, Sengai Masvingise was elected to Ward 1 Ruwa Local Board, for MDC-Alliance, with 1129 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 1 Ruwa Local Board with 1129 votes, beating Wonder Chimwara of Zanu PF with 640 votes, Conneth Ncube, independent with 356 votes, Andrew Munyaradzi Mutare of MDC-T with 74 votes, Tendai Kanyongo of ZL PARTY with 33 votes, James Semu, independent with 27 votes and David Mutasa, independent with 21 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020