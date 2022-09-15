Difference between revisions of "Sentinel Ranch Dinosaur Fossils"

* A number of Massospondylus fossils have been found in the Forest Sandstones and the Upper Karroo sandstones of Zimbabwe, one of them is the most *complete skeleton of Massospondylus discovered and can be viewed in its almost intact state with the hind-end uppermost at Sentinel Ranch.

* Gastroliths or Gizzard stones have been found in the stomachs of these fossils.

