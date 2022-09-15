Difference between revisions of "Sentinel Ranch Dinosaur Fossils"
A number of Massospondylus fossils have been found in the Forest Sandstones and the Upper Karroo sandstones of Zimbabwe, one of them is the most *complete skeleton of Massospondylus discovered and can be viewed in its almost intact state with the hind-end uppermost at Sentinel Ranch.
Gastroliths or Gizzard stones have been found in the stomachs of these fossils.
The geology and scenery plus the wildlife make a visit worthwhile and interesting with Sentinel Ranch and Nottingham Estate adjacent to each other.
An entrance fee is chargeable
An entrance fee is chargeable
|Sentinel Ranch Dinosaur Fossils
Sentinel Ranch Dinosaur Fossils is a geological site in Matabeleland South Province
Why Visit
- A number of Massospondylus fossils have been found in the Forest Sandstones and the Upper Karroo sandstones of Zimbabwe, one of them is the most *complete skeleton of Massospondylus discovered and can be viewed in its almost intact state with the hind-end uppermost at Sentinel Ranch.
- Gastroliths or Gizzard stones have been found in the stomachs of these fossils.
- The geology and scenery plus the wildlife make a visit worthwhile and interesting with Sentinel Ranch and Nottingham Estate adjacent to each other.
When to visit
Open Monday to Saturday 0800 – 1700, but an appointment is necessary.
Fee
An entrance fee is chargeable
