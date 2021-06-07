Difference between revisions of "Serah Joshua"
She has a younger sister, [[Promise Joshua]].<ref name="G">Gregory Austin Nwakunor, [https://guardian.ng/saturday-magazine/youth-magazine/behold-prophet-tb-joshuas-daughter-serah/ Behold, Prophet TB Joshua’s Daughter, Serah], ''The Guardian'', Published: December 19, 2021, Retrieved: June 6, 2021</ref>
|title= Serah Joshua Biography: Siblings, Education, Career -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title= Serah Joshua Biography: Siblings, Education, Career -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|Serah Joshua
Serah Joshua
|Born
|Serah Joshua
|Nationality
|Nigeria
|Citizenship
|Nigerian
|Occupation
|Spouse(s)
|Brian Moshi (m. May 8 2021)
|Parent(s)
|TB Joshua (father) and Evelyn Joshua (mother)
Serah Oyindamola Joshua is a Nigerian lawyer and the daughter of the late charismatic televangelist and philanthropist TB Joshua.
Background
Her parents are TB Joshua and Evelyn Joshua.
Siblings
She has a younger sister, Promise Joshua.[1]
Husband
Serah Joshua's husband is Tanzanian Brian Moshi.
The couple tied the knot on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at a Catholic Church located at Unga Ltd in Arusha followed by a grand ceremony held at the Arusha International Conference Center (AICC).
This was the third marriage ceremony for the two, as they first got married in Nigeria at the Pentecostal Church and later in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and now in Arusha.[2]
Education
Serah Joshua attended Ronik International School, Ejigbo, Lagos State, and later, the London School of Economics, where she did her law degree and a master’s in New York.[1]
Career
Serah Joshua was one of the 3,277, who were called the Bar on Tuesday and Wednesday (December 15 and 16), having successfully completed the September 2015 Bar Final Examinations.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Gregory Austin Nwakunor, Behold, Prophet TB Joshua’s Daughter, Serah, The Guardian, Published: December 19, 2021, Retrieved: June 6, 2021
- ↑ TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to Tanzanian man, The Citizen, Published: May 10, 2021, Retrieved: June 7, 2021