She has two younger sisters [[Promise Joshua]] <ref name="G">Gregory Austin Nwakunor, [https://guardian.ng/saturday-magazine/youth-magazine/behold-prophet-tb-joshuas-daughter-serah/ Behold, Prophet TB Joshua’s Daughter, Serah], ''The Guardian'', Published: December 19, 2021, Retrieved: June 6, 2021</ref> and [[Heart Joshua]].

Serah Oyindamola Joshua is a Nigerian lawyer and the daughter of the late charismatic televangelist and philanthropist TB Joshua.

Background

Her parents are TB Joshua and Evelyn Joshua.

Siblings

Husband

Serah Joshua's husband is Tanzanian Brian Moshi.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at a Catholic Church located at Unga Ltd in Arusha followed by a grand ceremony held at the Arusha International Conference Center (AICC).

This was the third marriage ceremony for the two, as they first got married in Nigeria at the Pentecostal Church and later in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and now in Arusha.[2]

Education

Serah Joshua attended Ronik International School, Ejigbo, Lagos State, and later, the London School of Economics, where she did her law degree and a master’s in New York.[1]

Career

Serah Joshua was one of the 3,277, who were called the Bar on Tuesday and Wednesday (December 15 and 16), having successfully completed the September 2015 Bar Final Examinations.[1]