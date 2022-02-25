|description= Setfree Nherera Mafukidze popularly known as Cde Setfree on social media is a Zimbabwean politician, activist and practising nurse. As a politician, Mafukidze is a former member of ZANU PF and Zimbabwe People First. He was one of the founding members of Youth Advocacy for Reform and Democracy (YARD) together with Temba Mliswa and Patson Dzamara.

'''Setfree Nherera Mafukidze''' popularly known as '''Cde Setfree''' on social media is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician, activist and practising nurse. As a politician, Mafukidze is a former member of [[ZANU - PF]] and [[Zimbabwe People First]]. He was one of the founding members of Youth Advocacy for Reform and Democracy (YARD) together with [[Temba Mliswa]] and [[Patson Dzamara]].

Background

Setfree Mafukidze was born in Mutare on the 4th of June 1980. He is the second child in a family of 9 comprising six boys and three girls.

Wife

He is married to Ashilla Susan Mapfumo.

Education

He did his primary school at Mutare Junior School and Dangamvura Primary School before proceeding to Kwenda High School in Chikomba District.

Career

He is a Sports Medic/Covid 19 Compliance Officer for CAPS United Football Club and a Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Covid 19 Compliance Officer.

Political Career

Mafukidze is a former member of ZANU PF Mashonaland East Province under Marondera Central constituency. He held several positions in ZANU-PF before resigning in 2014. Setfree Mafukidze was a key member in the ZANU PF Joice Mujuru faction. He later went on to be one of the founding figures of the Mujuru's Zimbabwe People First Party where he was the Provincial Spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province. He resigned from Zimbabwe People First in 2016 to pursue his career in nursing.

In March 2016, Setfree Mafukidze was arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police together with Fagio Marowa over a demonstration at the Zimbabwean Parliament entrance over the missing 15 Billion Dollar revenue. The duo demanded that a commission of inquiry be set up to investigate how the revenue had gone missing.

In 2015, Mafukidze was instrumental in the founding of Youth Advocacy for Reform and Democracy (YARD) together with Temba Mliswa and activist Patson Dzamara. He was the Founding Head of Mobilisation and Recruitment for YARD. Setfree Mafukidze also worked with another youth organisation Young Peoples Dialogue (YPD) where he was Director of Information and Publicity.