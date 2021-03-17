|description= Settlement Chikwinya is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC Alliance. Before his recall on 17 March 2021 by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) he was the legislator for Mbizo having won the seat in the 2018 Harmonised Elections.

Settlement Chikwinya is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC Alliance. Before his recall on 17 March 2021 by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) he was the legislator for Mbizo having won the seat in the 2018 Harmonised Elections.

Background

He was born in Zhombe, Kwekwe.[1]

Age

Chikwinya was born on November 29, 1961.[1]

Education

He did his high school education at Dadaya in Zvishavane and is a holder of a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. Chikwinya is a qualified fitter machinist.[1]

Career

In 1999, he started working for Zimasco (Pvt) Ltd as an artisan fitter and became the assistant mechanical engineer, a position he held up until he parted ways with the chrome production giant in 2015. As a trade unionist, Chikwinya rose to become the secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Ferro Alloys Workers’ Union between 2003 and 2005.[1]

Politics

In 2000 he was MDC ward 12 Secretary and became district chairperson in 2005. In 2001, he became MDC provincial secretary until 2011. In the national executive council of MDC chaired by the late Morgan Tsvangirai, Chikwinya held the portfolio of secretary for information and technology. He was at the helm of that portfolio from 2006 up until 2014.

In 2014, Chikwinya broke away from the mainstream MDC, together with Tendai Biti and formed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Chikwinya was already an MP under the MDC ticket and had to be recalled from Parliament.

Chikwinya became the PDP’s secretary for elections between 2014 and 2016. He was elevated by Biti to the position of secretary-general of the PDP in 2016, a position he held until the formation of the MDC Alliance, that merged opposition parties into one in order to fight Zanu PF in the 2018 elections.

In the 2018 elections, Chikwinya beat all his opponents to clinch the Mbizo constituency seat.

Soon after the 2019 congress, Nelson Chamisa appointed Chikwinya in the MDC Alliance’s national executive committee. He was appointed MDC Alliance secretary for Transport and Logistics.[1]