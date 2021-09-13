Difference between revisions of "Seventh Day Adventist Church"
== Philanthropy ==
== Philanthropy ==
The church has led some social responsibility which have benefited thousands of people. In 2013, took part in a campaign to promote blood donation. It was held in partnership with the [[National Blood Transfusion Services]].<ref name="rel zim">K. Mavhundutse, [http://relzim.org/tag/adventists/ http://relzim.org/news/6643/],''Rel Zim'', published:13 Sep 2015,retrieved:16 Jun"</ref>
==References==
The Seventh Day Adventist is a local church that has a considerable following in Zimbabwe. The church observes Saturday as its day of worship. It is also one of the oldest Christian churches in the country.
Background
The Seventh Day Adventist Church began its work in Zimbabwe in 1894. Its first mission station was Solusi, near Bulawayo.[1]
The Church
As of 2000, there were 552 congregations and 288,380 members; 481,600 people were affiliated with the church.[1] The church is led by Jeffery Sibanda.
Schools
The church has established primary and secondary academic institutions countrywide. Solusi University located near Bulawayo is also owned and run by the church.[1]
See Solusi Adventist Secondary School.
Philanthropy
The church has led some plausible social responsibility schemes which have benefited thousands of people. In 2013, they took part in a campaign to promote blood donation. It was held in partnership with the National Blood Transfusion Services.[1]
References
