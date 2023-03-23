Shacky Timburwa (born Shakemore Wellington Timburwa) is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. He is known to be a gold buyer in Zimbabwe. He is the CEO of Energy Plus International and Parvaim Gold Holdings a mining company.

In June 2021 he appeared on the Forbes CLASS OF 2021 Change-Makers list along with 30 other younr Africans below the age of 30 at the time.[1]

In March 2023 he was in the media following a video that circulated showing cases of gold that apparently was associated with him.

Early life

Shacky Timburwa was born in Mutare, Zimbabwe. He grew up in Dangamvura township of Mutare.

Business

Shacky is the CEO of Energy Plus International, a company that deals with Liquefied Petroleum Gas installations and distribution and solar electric design and installation.

He is also the CEO of Parvaim Gold Holdings.

https://www.pindula.co.zw/File:Shacky_Timburwa_Gold.mp4