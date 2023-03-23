Difference between revisions of "Shacky Timburwa"
Latest revision as of 06:37, 23 March 2023
|Shakemore "Shacky" Timburwa
|Born
|9 May 1992
Mutare, Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Entrepreneur
|Known for
|Gold Buying in Zimbabwe
Shacky Timburwa (born Shakemore Wellington Timburwa) is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. He is known to be a gold buyer in Zimbabwe. He is the CEO of Energy Plus International and Parvaim Gold Holdings a mining company.
In June 2021 he appeared on the Forbes "CLASS OF 2021 Change-Makers" list along with 30 other younr Africans below the age of 30 at the time.[1]
In March 2023 he was in the media following a video that circulated showing cases of gold that apparently was associated with him.[2]
Early life
Shacky Timburwa was born in Mutare, Zimbabwe. He grew up in Dangamvura township of Mutare.
Business
Shacky is the CEO of Energy Plus International, a company that deals with Liquefied Petroleum Gas installations and distribution and solar electric design and installation.
He is also the CEO of Parvaim Gold Holdings.
References
- ↑ CLASS OF 2021 Change-Makers In A Historic Year, Forbes Africa, Published: 11 Jun 2021, Accessed:23 Mar 2023
- ↑ [https://twitter.com/daddyhope/status/1638561253965570050 Shaky Tumburwa has been attacking me for some time accusing me of being a Western puppet for exposing corruption], Hopewell Chin’ono on Twitter, Published: 22 Mar 2023, Accessed: 23 Mar 2023