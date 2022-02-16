Difference between revisions of "Shadreck Hlabiso"
In July 2018, Shadreck Hlabiso was elected to Ward 28 Nyanga RDC, for Zanu PF, with 201 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 26 Nyanga RDC with 201 votes, beating Payson Shadrick Pasipanodya of MDC Alliance with 81 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
