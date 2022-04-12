[[File:Shadreck Mugurasave.jpg|thumb|right|Shadreck Magurasave ]] '''Shadreck "Father" Magurasave''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] football coach and the current coach of [[Tenax Football Club|Tenax CS Football Club]].

Shadreck "Father" Magurasave is a Zimbabwean football coach and the current coach of Tenax CS Football Club.

Coaching Qualifications

Caf B coaching badge.[1]

Career

As a football player, Magurasave played in the domestic top-flight league during his heydays at Buffaloes FC.[1]

Coaching

Magurasave got Buffaloes Football Club promoted into the Premiership not once but twice and also coached the now-defunct Dongo Sawmills FC. He also got Dongo Sawmills promoted into the Premiership.[1][2]

In March 2019, Magurasave was appointed Masvingo City Football Club coach. Magurasave was the preferred candidate ahead of the other 11 coaches in a contest that paired 12 coaches during the interviews conducted by the team’s executive.[3]

In January 2020, Shadreck Magurasave was appointed Tenax CS Football Club coach even though he did not possess the CAF A Licence. The exemption was made by the Brighton Malandule-led Zifa’s Technical Development Committee.[4]