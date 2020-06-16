Difference between revisions of "Shadreck Maseko Gonani"

In July 2018, Shadreck Maseko Gonani was elected to Ward 11 Makonde RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 3313 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Makonde RDC with 3313 votes, beating Thomas Maseko of MDC-Alliance with 1386 votes, Claver Kagoti, independent with 430 votes and Tongai Nyamasunha of NPF with 50 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

