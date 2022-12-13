'''Shadreck Mashayamombe''' almost traded blows with Norton legislator [[Temba Mliswa]] after the two traded accusations in the house of assembly. They were both ejected from the house by deputy speaker [[Marble Chinomona]].

Shadreck Mashayamombe is a Zimbabwean politician who was a member of Zanu PF. He was elected to parliament in July 2013 to represent Harare South Constituency. He was expelled from the party in November 2017 following the November 2017 Military Coup/Operation Restore Legacy. In January 2018 Mashayamombe was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after Zanu PF informed the National Assembly that he was no longer a member of the party. [1]

Mashayamombe subsequently joined MDC Alliance and in January 2019, was still a member of Parliament.

Personal Details

Born: 21 June 1983 in Bikita.



School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Harare South returned to Parliament:

Shadreck Mashayamombe of Zanu PF with 20 069 votes or 29.03 percent,

of Zanu PF with 20 069 votes or 29.03 percent, Jacob Mafume of MDC–T with 7 472 votes or 25.70 percent,

Cleopas Dube of MDC–N with 772 votes or 5.37 percent,

1 other with 174 votes or 0.60 percent.

Total 29 074 votes

Events

Parliament Fiasco

Shadreck Mashayamombe almost traded blows with Norton legislator Temba Mliswa after the two traded accusations in the house of assembly. They were both ejected from the house by deputy speaker Marble Chinomona.

Cancer diagnosis

Mashayamombe was diagnosed with colon cancer on 21 September 2020. He wrote on his twitter handle encouraging others to go and have rectal screening to know their status.









