Shadreck Mashayamombe is a Zimbabwean politician who was a member of Zanu PF. He was elected to parliament in July 2013 to represent Harare South Constituency. He was expelled from the party in November 2017 following the November 2017 Military Coup/Operation Restore Legacy. In January 2018 Mashayamombe was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after Zanu PF informed the National Assembly that he was no longer a member of the party. [1]

Mashayamombe subsequently joined MDC Alliance and in January 2019, was still a member of Parliament.

Personal Details

Born: 21 June 1983 in Bikita.



School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Harare South returned to Parliament:

Shadreck Mashayamombe of Zanu PF with 20 069 votes or 29.03 percent,

of Zanu PF with 20 069 votes or 29.03 percent, Jacob Mafume of MDC–T with 7 472 votes or 25.70 percent,

Cleopas Dube of MDC–N with 772 votes or 5.37 percent,

1 other with 174 votes or 0.60 percent.

Total 29 074 votes

In December 2022, Shadreck Mashayamombe announced he has retired from active politics. He was the Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Harare South. He has been in self-imposed exile in South Africa since 2018. He said his decision was personal, and he wanted to concentrate on his business and farming.

He was reportedly a pivotal member of the G40, the Zanu PF faction opposed to Emmerson Mnangagwa taking over from Robert Mugabe before the November 2017 Military Coup. Mashayamombe was reportedly abducted, tortured, and robbed of US$50 000 by army assailants during the coup, and in December 2017, Mashayamombe’s house was raided by suspected Zanu PF activists who assaulted his brother, leaving him badly injured.

Mashayamombe was one of two Zanu PF candidates in the 2018 elections, and he lost the Harare South seat to Tongai Mnangagwa. [2]

Events

Motlanthe Commission

Mashayamombe was one of the scores of Zimbabweans who appeared before a commission of inquiry into the August 1, 2018 shootings led by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe.

He claimed that during the coup, he was abducted, tortured and robbed of US$50 000 by army assailants.

Mashayamombe broke into tears while narrating his ordeal before the Motlanthe Commission.

Parliament Fiasco

Shadreck Mashayamombe almost traded blows with Norton legislator Temba Mliswa after the two traded accusations in the National Assembly. They were both ejected from the house by the Deputy Speaker Mable Chinomona.

Cancer diagnosis

Mashayamombe was diagnosed with colon cancer on 21 September 2020. He wrote on his Twitter handle encouraging others to go and have rectal screening to know their status.

Quitting Politics

In December 2022, Mashayamombe announced that he was quitting active politics to focus on his business and farming.[3]

He said when he returned from self-imposed exile in South Africa, he discovered that the political landscape had changed, hence his decision to quit active politics.



