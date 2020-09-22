Mashayamombe was diagnosed with colon cancer on 21 September 2020. He wrote on his twitter handle encouraging others to go and have rectanal screening to know their status.

Shadreck Mashayamombe is a Zimbabwean politician from who is a former member of the ZANU-PF. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Harare South Constituency .He was expelled from the party in November 2017 following a military initiative code named Operation Restore Legacy.In January of 2018 Mashayamombe was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after ZANU-PF informed the National Assembly that he was no longer a member of the party. [1]

Mashayamombe subsequently joined MDC Alliance and as at January 2019, was still a member.

Background

Shadreck Mashayamombe was born on 21 June 1983 in Bikita

Parliament Fiasco

Shadreck Mashayamombe almost traded blows with Norton legislator Temba Mliswa after the two traded accusation in the house of assembly, however they both got ejected from the house by deputy speaker of the national house of assembly Marble Chinomona.

Cancer diagnosis

Mashayamombe was diagnosed with colon cancer on 21 September 2020. He wrote on his twitter handle encouraging others to go and have rectanal screening to know their status.









References