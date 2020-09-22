Difference between revisions of "Shadreck Mashayamombe"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 88:
|Line 88:
==Parliament Fiasco==
==Parliament Fiasco==
Shadreck Mashayamombe almost traded blows with Norton legislator [[Temba Mliswa]] after the two traded accusation in the house of assembly, however they both got ejected from the house by deputy speaker of the national house of assembly Marble Chinomona.
Shadreck Mashayamombe almost traded blows with Norton legislator [[Temba Mliswa]] after the two traded accusation in the house of assembly, however they both got ejected from the house by deputy speaker of the national house of assembly Marble Chinomona.
|+
|+
|+
|Line 96:
|Line 99:
|description=
|description=
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 03:56, 22 September 2020
|Shadreck Mashayamombe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC Alliance
Shadreck Mashayamombe is a Zimbabwean politician from who is a former member of the ZANU-PF. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Harare South Constituency .He was expelled from the party in November 2017 following a military initiative code named Operation Restore Legacy.In January of 2018 Mashayamombe was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after ZANU-PF informed the National Assembly that he was no longer a member of the party. [1]
Mashayamombe subsequently joined MDC Alliance and as at January 2019, was still a member.
Background
Shadreck Mashayamombe was born on 21 June 1983 in Bikita
Parliament Fiasco
Shadreck Mashayamombe almost traded blows with Norton legislator Temba Mliswa after the two traded accusation in the house of assembly, however they both got ejected from the house by deputy speaker of the national house of assembly Marble Chinomona.
Cancer diagnosis
Mashayamombe was diagnosed with colon cancer on 21 September 2020. He wrote on his twitter handle encouraging others to go and have rectanal screening to know their status.