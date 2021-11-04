Difference between revisions of "Shadreck Mugurasave"
Latest revision as of 16:24, 4 November 2021
Shadreck "Father" Mugurasave is a Zimbabwean football coach and the current coach of Tenax CS Football Club.
Coaching Qualifications
- Caf B coaching badge.[1]
Career
As a football player, Mugurasave played in the domestic top-flight league during his heydays at Buffaloes FC.[1]
Coaching
Mugurasave got Buffaloes Football Club promoted into the Premiership not once but twice and also coached the now-defunct Dongo Sawmills FC. He also got Dongo Sawmills promoted into the Premiership.[1][2]
In March 2019, Mugurasave was appointed Masvingo City Football Club coach. Mugurasave was the preferred candidate ahead of the other 11 coaches in a contest that paired 12 coaches during the interviews conducted by the team’s executive.[3]
In January 2020, Shadreck Mugurasave was appointed Tenax CS Football Club coach even though he did not possess the CAF A Licence. The exemption was made by the Brighton Malandule-led Zifa’s Technical Development Committee.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Ray Bande, D-Day for Mugurasave, The Manica Post, Published: January 17, 2020, Retrieved: November 4, 2021
- ↑ Moffat Mungazi, Dongo Sawmills coach happy, The Herald, Published: February 14, 2015, Retrieved: November 4, 2021
- ↑ Shadreck ‘Father’ Mugurasave new Masvingo City coach, Sunday News, Published: March 17, 2019, Retrieved: November 2021
- ↑ Langton Nyakwenda, Finally, Chunga can now smile, The Sunday Mail, Published: January 19, 2020, Retrieved: November 4, 2021