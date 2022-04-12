Pindula

Shadreck Mugurasave

Shadreck "Father" Mugurasave is a Zimbabwean football coach and the current coach of Tenax CS Football Club.

Coaching Qualifications

  • Caf B coaching badge.[1]

Career

As a football player, Mugurasave played in the domestic top-flight league during his heydays at Buffaloes FC.[1]

Coaching

Mugurasave got Buffaloes Football Club promoted into the Premiership not once but twice and also coached the now-defunct Dongo Sawmills FC. He also got Dongo Sawmills promoted into the Premiership.[1][2]

In March 2019, Mugurasave was appointed Masvingo City Football Club coach. Mugurasave was the preferred candidate ahead of the other 11 coaches in a contest that paired 12 coaches during the interviews conducted by the team’s executive.[3]

In January 2020, Shadreck Mugurasave was appointed Tenax CS Football Club coach even though he did not possess the CAF A Licence. The exemption was made by the Brighton Malandule-led Zifa’s Technical Development Committee.[4]

