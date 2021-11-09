Difference between revisions of "Shadreck Nyahwa"
Shadreck Nyahwa is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a midfielder for Dynamos Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.
Career
He was a left-back when he was first discovered at Bantu Rovers academy but his high energy levels saw him being transformed into a box to box midfielder when he joined Bulawayo Chiefs.[1]
Nyahwa reportedly signed a two-year contract with Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club in January 2021 whereby the club would pay him US$5 000 per year as signing-on fees, but he only received US$2 000.[2]
In 2020, he pushed for the cancellation of his contract on a technicality that the club owed him US$3 000 in signing-on fees from the previous season. Shadreck Nyahwa returned to training with Bulawayo Chiefs after failing to force a move out of the club.[3] In 2021, Nyahwa joined Dynamos. [4] However, Bulawayo Chiefs raised a red flag over Dynamos’ acquisition of Nyahwa whom they insisted was still contracted to them. Chiefs hinted that they would demand transfer fees if Dynamos were allowed to retain Nyahwa.[5] ZIFA registered Nyahwa with Dynamos as the employer of his choice. Bulawayo Chiefs were advised to pursue recourse through proper dispute handling procedures as available in Zimbabwe's football statutes.[6]
