Latest revision as of 08:50, 6 January 2022

Shadreck Mhirizhonga Rampanepasi was one of the early nationalists, and was elected as an MP in 1980.

  • 1962 - Member, Zapu Youth Wing
  • 1963 - Member, Zanu Youth Wing (Flying squad)
  • 1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Mashonaland East, Zanu PF. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 1946, Matarutse Village, Mondoro Tribal Trust Land (Mhondoro-Ngezi)
Father a farm foreman, with two wives. Shadreck one of six children. Strict Salvation Army Church family.

School / Education

Primary education: Majoni School, Mrewa, then Mabika School.
Chitseri Government School, Salisbury. Left schools in 1957. Education finished by employer.

Service / Career

1962 - joined Zapu.
Sabotage and beatings performed in Harare. Sent for training, Tanzania and Ghana. Returned to Zimbabwe 1965. Arrests and detentions.


Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
