Shadreck Mhirizhonga Rampanepasi was one of the early nationalists, and was elected as an MP in 1980.
- 1962 - Member, Zapu Youth Wing
- 1963 - Member, Zanu Youth Wing (Flying squad)
- 1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Mashonaland East, Zanu PF. [1]
Personal Details
Born: 1946, Matarutse Village, Mondoro Tribal Trust Land (Mhondoro-Ngezi)
Father a farm foreman, with two wives. Shadreck one of six children. Strict Salvation Army Church family.
School / Education
Primary education: Majoni School, Mrewa, then Mabika School.
Chitseri Government School, Salisbury. Left schools in 1957. Education finished by employer.
Service / Career
1962 - joined Zapu.
Sabotage and beatings performed in Harare. Sent for training, Tanzania and Ghana. Returned to Zimbabwe 1965. Arrests and detentions.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020