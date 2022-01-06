Sabotage and beatings performed in Harare. Sent for training, Tanzania and Ghana. Returned to Zimbabwe 1965. Arrests and detentions.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education .

No information could be found on his age , place of birth, or family.

* '''1980''' - elected, [[House of Assembly]], Mashonaland East, Zanu PF. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>

Shadreck Mhirizhonga Rampanepasi was one of the early nationalists, and was elected as an MP in 1980.

1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Mashonaland East, Zanu PF. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 1946, Matarutse Village, Mondoro Tribal Trust Land (Mhondoro-Ngezi)

Father a farm foreman, with two wives. Shadreck one of six children. Strict Salvation Army Church family.



School / Education

Primary education: Majoni School, Mrewa, then Mabika School.

Chitseri Government School, Salisbury. Left schools in 1957. Education finished by employer.



Service / Career

1962 - joined Zapu.

Sabotage and beatings performed in Harare. Sent for training, Tanzania and Ghana. Returned to Zimbabwe 1965. Arrests and detentions.





Events

Further Reading