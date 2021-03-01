Difference between revisions of "Shadreck Sibanda"
In July 2018, Shadreck Sibanda was elected to Ward 7 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 3739 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 7 Bulawayo Municipality with 3739 votes, beating Dingaan Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 1482 votes, Sikhumbuzo Mpofu of MDC-T with 498 votes, Manuel Mkuli of NPF with 253 votes, Limukani Ncube of ZAPU with 168 votes, Lewis Ndlovu, independent with 158 votes, Duncan Sibanda, independent with 42 votes, Kudzanai Angeline Wambe of ZIPP with 40 votes and Dingizulu Nyathi of UDA with 34 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
