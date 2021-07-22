Difference between revisions of "Shadreck Tobaiwa"
Shadreck Tobaiwa was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC Alliance. At the time of his death, Tobaiwa was the deputy mayor of Kwekwe.
Background
Tobaiwa is survived by his wife Margarete, 5 children and 8 grandchildren.[1]
Children
Shadreck Tobaiwa's daughter Judith Tobaiwa is a politician who in 2020 won the MDC Alliance primary elections to represent the party in Kwekwe Central by-elections after she outpolled Blessing Chebundo and Henry Madzorera.[2]
Career
Tobaiwa once served as the mayor of Kwekwe between 2008 and 2013. Shadreck Tobaiwa was elected councillor for Ward 6 in Amaveni in 2008 as an MDC-T candidate. He was re-elected as councillor of the same ward in 2018 and was subsequently elected deputy mayor.
Tobaiwa was chairperson of the Human Resources and General Purposes Committee.[1]
Death
Shadreck Tobaiwa succumbed to prostate cancer at his Amaveni home aged 76. He was buried at Fichtlea Cemetery on 23 July 2021.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Michael Magoronga, JUST IN: Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Tobaiwa dies, The Chronicle, Published: July 22, 2021, July 22, 2021
- ↑ JUST IN: Kwekwe deputy mayor’s daughter to represent MDC Alliance in by-elections, ZWNews, Published: October 11, 2020, Retrieved: July 21, 2021