Shadreck Tobaiwa

Shadreck Tobaiwa was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC Alliance. At the time of his death, Tobaiwa was the deputy mayor of Kwekwe.

Background

Tobaiwa is survived by his wife Margarete, 5 children and 8 grandchildren.[1]

Children

Shadreck Tobaiwa's daughter Judith Tobaiwa is a politician who in 2020 won the MDC Alliance primary elections to represent the party in Kwekwe Central by-elections after she outpolled Blessing Chebundo and Henry Madzorera.[2]

Career

Tobaiwa once served as the mayor of Kwekwe between 2008 and 2013. Shadreck Tobaiwa was elected councillor for Ward 6 in Amaveni in 2008 as an MDC-T candidate. He was re-elected as councillor of the same ward in 2018 and was subsequently elected deputy mayor.

Tobaiwa was chairperson of the Human Resources and General Purposes Committee.[1]

Death

Shadreck Tobaiwa succumbed to prostate cancer at his Amaveni home aged 76. He was buried at Fichtlea Cemetery on 23 July 2021.[1]

